Winter storm watch issued ahead of another round of snow later this week

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm watch has been issued for most of Massachusetts ahead of another round of snow that’s expected to move into the state later this week.

The watch will be in effect from Thursday morning through Friday night for all of the Bay State, excluding Cape Cod and the Islands.

Flakes will start falling Thursday night and will continue to accumulate throughout Friday, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

“It’s kind of a long, drawn-out event where you’re getting light to moderate snow that gradually adds up,” he said.

Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are likely for most communities, aside from Cape Cod and the Islands, where 1 to 3 inches is expected.

The storm could create slick travel conditions but Lambert says there is no concern for wind damage, coastal flooding, or widespread power outages.

Slow and steady with this one… Thursday night – Friday evening, widespread 4-6", mixing may lower some totals near the south coast. pic.twitter.com/WYuY812KiT — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 17, 2021

Plowable snow for most, but no concerns with wind damage/coastal flooding or widespread power outages with this one. pic.twitter.com/0xpreyEEPZ — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 17, 2021

Snow prevails for most of southern New England Friday, although some mixing occurs near the south coast with sleet/rain. pic.twitter.com/9k8uwXOiXR — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 17, 2021

Long duration snow event Thursday evening – Friday night. Winter storm watch is up. Light to at time patches of moderate snow. Manageable storm, but slick travel at times. pic.twitter.com/XgmHmgPcfB — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 17, 2021

