Winter storm watch issued ahead of another round of snow later this week

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm watch has been issued for most of Massachusetts ahead of another round of snow that’s expected to move into the state later this week.

The watch will be in effect from Thursday morning through Friday night for parts of Middlesex, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol, Worcester, Suffolk, and Berkshire counties.

“We have a plowable and shovelable snow on the way to close out the week,” 7Weather Meteorologist Josh Wurster said in his latest forecast.

Wurster noted that the storm will feature just snow. Wind and coastal flooding will not be a concern.

Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are likely for most communities, not including Cape Cod and the Islands, where 1 to 3 inches is expected.

The snow is expected to arrive by dinner time on Thursday and linger into Friday.

Travel could be very difficult and hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

