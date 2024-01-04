Related Preparations underway in Massachusetts as many brace for expected first significant snowfall of season

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch Thursday ahead of a storm that is expected to bring snow, rain and some wind to New England over the weekend.

Currently crossing into the southern Plains region as of Thursday afternoon, the storm is forecast to move into Massachusetts late Saturday night. Snow is then expected to linger in some spots into Sunday afternoon, dropping up to a foot of accumulation before pulling out of the region.

Days before the storm, forecasts to date call for steady snow outside Route 128. Communities inside Route 128 and further south may see a mix of rain and snow.

When all is said and done, areas including the South Coast, South Shore, Cape Cod and Boston itself could receive between one and three inches of snow.

Snow totals are expected to climb further east, with six to nine inches of snow possible between Route 128 and I-495.

Areas around Worcester, Fitchburg and southern New Hampshire could see anywhere from nine to 12 inches of snow.

Snow and resulting travel disruptions are expected to be the primary threat from the storm.

Though it likely will not rival the windstorm that slammed the region in mid-December, this upcoming storm is still expected to bring peak wind gusts between 50 and 60 miles per hour on outer Cape Cod.

Other coastal areas could see gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour. Further inland, gusts could top out between 30 and 40 miles per hour.

The threat of coastal flooding is expected to be minimal.

The National Weather Service’s winter storm watch is scheduled to take effect Saturday evening and remain in effect through Sunday night.

The watch, which warns of hazardous road conditions and possible “significant snowfall,” spans much of southern New England but excludes Suffolk County and much of southeastern Massachusetts.

In its own post on X announcing the watch, the National Weather Service cautioned snow totals east of I-95 “are less certain and will depend on where the rain/snow line sets up.”

For the latest forecasts and projected storm impacts, read the 7WEATHER blog.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)