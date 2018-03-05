BOSTON (WHDH) - The majority of Massachusetts is under a winter storm watch as another nor’easter moves into the area.

Another Nor'easter midweek brings threat for 6"+ for most of Southern New England. Main concern will be heavy snow. #7News pic.twitter.com/z3QisbNRJB — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) March 5, 2018

The watch is in effect Wednesday morning until Thursday morning, impacting most of the Bay State except Southeastern Massachusetts.

Light snow will begin Wednesday morning before intensifying into the afternoon.

Nor'easter brings mostly light snow Wednesday morning, with snow intensifying into the afternoon. #7News pic.twitter.com/kxwxVxKLRm — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) March 5, 2018

The heaviest snow fall will hit Wednesday evening into the overnight hours, significantly impacting travel.

Heaviest snow falls Wednesday evening into the overnight hours. Travel will be significantly impacted. #7News pic.twitter.com/SI2HtNRQv4 — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) March 5, 2018

Very difficult travel Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as we deal with heavy snow from another Nor'easter. #7News pic.twitter.com/Qcd3JE46DC — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) March 5, 2018

Those affected by the watch can expect heavy snow, accumulating up to 12 inches.

First look at snow projections. Tweaks likely to come. #7News pic.twitter.com/sM34frSact — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) March 5, 2018

Southeastern Massachusetts will most likely experience a mix of snow and rain.

The coastal flood threat will be lower in comparison to Friday’s storm and tides won’t be as strong.

This midweek Nor'easter is a VERY different storm compared to last week's Nor'easter. Heavy snow looks to be the main threat this week. #7News pic.twitter.com/5yrvhd5iaH — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) March 5, 2018

