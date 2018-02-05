Winter storm watch issued ahead of Wednesday storm

(WHDH) — Monday and Tuesday will be quiet in terms of weather, but a system packing snow and rain will make its way into Massachusetts on Wednesday.

A winter storm watch has been issued for many areas with widespread snow expected Wednesday starting around the time of the evening commute.

The watch is in effect for Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampshire, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Western Franklin, Western Hampshire, Central Middlesex County, Eastern Hampden, Southern Worcester, Western Essex, Western Hampden, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire counties.

Winter Storm Watch for Wednesday. Plowable snow likely. Poor travel Wedensday afternoon and evening. #7news pic.twitter.com/RB16YcNCKN — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) February 5, 2018

The National Weather Service (NWS) says North Central and Northwest Massachusetts could see 6-10 inches of snow, with the heaviest along and north of Route 2. Ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch are possible, especially near the Mass Pike.

Portions of southwest, central and interior northeast Massachusetts could see 3-7 inches, according to the NWS. The Berkshires of western Massachusetts could see 6-12 inches of snow.

The South Shore and South Coast will likely see snow that changes over to rain. No more than an inch of snow is expected.

Damaging winds and coastal flooding won’t be a concern with the storm, but travel conditions will be messy.

The weekend could bring another round of snow to rain.

