Winter storm watch issued as Mass. residents brace for up to a foot of snow

(WHDH) — A winter storm watch has been issued for the majority of the Bay State ahead of a midweek storm that could dump up to a foot of snow in some communities.

The winter storm watch goes into effect Wednesday evening and will last through Thursday afternoon for parts of Berkshire, Middlesex, Hampden, Hampshire, Norfolk, Worcester, Suffolk, Barnstable, Dukes, Plymouth, and Bristol counties.

Winter storm watch in effect for most locations near and south of the Pike Wednesday night/Thursday. pic.twitter.com/rsDi6tcigG — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 15, 2020

Cold air will settle in Wednesday, setting the stage for snow as moisture from the south moves toward New England, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Christ Lambert.

Flakes will start flying Wednesday night with snow intensifying into Thursday morning. The snow will taper off Thursday afternoon.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall during the morning commute Thursday, with 8 to 12 inches possible for points south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The remainder of the Bay State could get 4 to 8 inches of snow, with areas to the north seeing 1 to 4 inches of snow.

