Winter storm watch issued as parts of Massachusetts brace for a foot of snow

BOSTON (WHDH) - After a stretch of dry days, a fast-moving weather system could make for a slick commute on Friday morning before a “doozy” of a storm arrives in New England on Sunday.

The first storm could drop between a coating to an inch of snow late Thursday into Friday morning before shifting to rain across Massachusetts, according to meteorologist Josh Wurster. The snow will likely turn to rain by late morning and the system should clear out by mid-day.

Tracking 2 storms: Friday, the first, is fast to move through & pretty weak. Will drop a quick coating to 1" Friday AM, then out by Friday PM. The second is stronger, & more questions. Likely a mix, but a slight south shift brings in more cold and we see more snow. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/g35QAGVjjn — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) January 15, 2019

The second storm, which is expected to strengthen as it moves across the United States, could be a doozy, according to meteorologist Jeremy Reiner.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of Massachusetts, excluding the Cape and the Islands, from Saturday afternoon to Sunday evening.

Most of the Bay State will see “plowable and accumulating snow” starting around midnight before a change over to sleet, ice, and rain takes place. The Greater Boston area will most likely see a wintry mix.

The exact placement of the storm is not yet known.

Sunday storm: A doozy. *Accumualting snow for most before a changeover. (Placement & timing of snow/mix/rain line not known yet) *Poor Travel Here comes winter. #7news — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) January 16, 2019

Snow totals will depend on the track of the storm. A slight shift to the south will lock in colder air, resulting in more significant snowfall.

If the system shifts north, warmer air from the south will get pulled in and any precipitation that starts as snow will turn to rain.

Meteorologist Chris Lambert projects that northwestern Massachusetts and northern New England will receive a foot or more of snow.

Plowable snow to a mix of sleet/freezing rain across a good chunk of southern New England Sunday. Where it's all snow, at least a foot falls. pic.twitter.com/WN36RiE0Rs — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 17, 2019

A flash freeze is possible Sunday night with temperatures expected to plummet. Travel conditions could be treacherous.

Temperatures on Monday are not expected to climb out of the low teens.

What we know for Sunday's storm: – Starts around midnight Saturday into Sunday morning as accumulating snow. – Significant snow somewhere in New England. – Will likely change to rain/mix in Boston. – Cold crashes in. Flash freeze possible late Sunday. pic.twitter.com/dO56Nyq88f — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) January 16, 2019

