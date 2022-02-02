(WHDH) — A winter storm watch has been issued for the majority of Massachusetts as residents brace for a messy mix that’s slated to move in later this week.

Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Worcester, Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden counties are under the watch from late Thursday night through Friday evening, while Berkshire County is under the same watch from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.

Spot rain showers are possible in parts of the state Wednesday with more widespread rain expected Thursday.

The rain will start to mix with sleet overnight Thursday into Friday as temperatures drop.

Western and parts of Northern Mass. are projected to see snow Friday with one to three inches possible in northern Berkshire, Franklin, Worcester, and Middlesex Counties.

Boston and southeastern Mass. can expect an icy coating.

The messy mix could create slick driving conditions throughout Friday.

