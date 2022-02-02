(WHDH) — A winter storm watch has been issued for the majority of Massachusetts as residents brace for a messy mix that’s slated to move in later this week.

Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Worcester, Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden counties are under the watch from late Thursday night through Friday evening, while Berkshire County is under the same watch from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.

Spot rain showers are possible in parts of the state Wednesday with more widespread rain expected Thursday, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

The rain will start to mix with sleet overnight Thursday into Friday as temperatures drop.

Western and parts of Northern Mass. are projected to see snow Friday with three to six inches possible in northern Berkshire, Franklin, Worcester, and Middlesex Counties.

Most of the state could get one to three inches of snow, while Boston and southeastern Mass. can expect one inch or less.

The messy mix could create slick driving conditions throughout Friday.

The totals won't be all that high, but the impact could be as road conditions go downhill Friday. Snow/sleet 1-3" in addition to temps dropping into the 20s will create a lot of freeze ups. pic.twitter.com/4YSRPaOddP — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 2, 2022

Considerably colder by midday/afternoon Friday. Possible to see freeze-ups start Friday morning across northern Mass and continue to push south through the day. pic.twitter.com/7hGso46QRY — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 2, 2022

Considerable sleet possible Friday morning as temps drop. Roads get slick. pic.twitter.com/o6iibdKpGS — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 2, 2022

Rain start to mix with sleet overnight Thursday. pic.twitter.com/VTXfcONjLL — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 2, 2022

Winter storm watch up for Friday. Dropping temps with rain flipping to sleet and some snow. Slick/icy travel likely develops. pic.twitter.com/FNT0oDAr63 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 2, 2022

40s with rain at times tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/QacHIQfrpw — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 2, 2022

