Winter storm watch issued for parts of Mass. ahead of midweek snowstorm

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of Massachusetts ahead of a midweek storm that could dump up to a foot of snow in some communities.

The winter storm watch goes into effect Wednesday evening and will last through Thursday afternoon for parts of Barnstable, Dukes, Plymouth, and Bristol counties.

A few flakes fell on Monday but the approaching storm system will bring more significant snowfall Wednesday night into Thursday.

RELATED: Major snow storm to slam Northeast later in the week

Cold air will settle in mid-week, setting the stage for snow as moisture from the south moves toward New England, according to 7NEWS Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner. Right now it is unclear how close those bands of moisture will get to the Bay State.

Flakes will start flying on Wednesday night with snow intensifying into Thursday morning. The snow will taper off by Thursday afternoon.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall around rush hour on Thursday morning with 8 to more than 12 inches possible for points south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The remainder of the Bay State could get 4 to 8 inches of snow, with areas to the north seeing 1 to 4 inches of snow.

Winds are not expected to be a major problem with this storm but points along the immediate coast could see 40 mph gusts.

The track of low pressure will determine how much of an impact this storm will have on the region.

Odds favoring a plowable snow for the region Wed Night-Thursday remain high. Light/fluffy snow Travel concerns for Thursday… especially before Noon Highest confidence of significant snow (6” or more) appear to be along/ south of the Pike. #7news https://t.co/RRJkB2ClG3 — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) December 14, 2020

Snow Map for midweek storm. *Snow arrives 10pm Wed

*Heaviest early Thur AM, esp SE MA

*Wraps midday Thursday

*Thinking around 6” from Boston to Worcester.#7news pic.twitter.com/mRLaWaHZZX — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) December 14, 2020

Click here for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)