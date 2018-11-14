Winter storm watch issued for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of Massachusetts starting Thursday through Friday morning.

The first snowstorm of the season is expected to bring up five inches of snow to some areas, along with the possibility for ice accumulations and freezing rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch includes Central Middlesex, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Northern Berkshire, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex, Southern Berkshire, Southern Worcester, Western Essex, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, and Western Hampshire counties.

With the potential for significant snow, sleet and ice, motorists are urged to plan for slippery road conditions.

The storm is scheduled to arrive between 9 and 10 p.m. Thursday and persist into the Friday morning commute.

In the Fitchburg area and points north of Worcester, as well as in southwestern New Hampshire, 3 to 5 inches could fall. The same is true for areas in Western Massachusetts.

Inland, a slower changeover will drop about an inch of snow along the I-95 corridor, with areas west of I-495 seeing 1 to 3 inches of snow.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Western Plymouth, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Southeast Middlesex, Suffolk, and Western Norfolk counties.

Areas along the North Shore, South Shore and South Coast will see the storm change quickly over to rain. A dusting to an inch of snow is possible.

The slower changeover will also bring sleet and freezing rain overnight before eventually changing over to rain.

For more information, check out the 7Weather page here.

Snowmap… amounts aren't overly impressive, but enough to create a Thursday night mess. pic.twitter.com/US4fmocGXL — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) November 14, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)