Winter storm watch issued for parts of Massachusetts this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of Massachusetts this weekend as a strong weather system packing wind, rain, and snow sets its sights on New England.

RELATED: Track the storm on interactive radar

The watch will be in effect for parts of Middlesex, Franklin, Hampshire, Worcester, Essex, Hampden, and Berkshire counties from 7 a.m. on Saturday to 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Heavy snow is possible in those areas with total accumulations of 6 inches or more, according to the National Weather Service.

Motorists are being urged to use caution as travel could be very difficult.

Saturday brings a strong system to our area packing wind, rain and snow. A *Winter Storm Watch* has been issued north of the Pike and north & west of 128 from 7am Saturday to 7am Sunday. #7news pic.twitter.com/bNyTEL0GdU — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) December 3, 2020

Clouds will be begin to spill into the region on Friday as the storm system powers north.

The storm will initially start out as a rain event overnight Friday into Saturday morning, but cold air will move in and bring the potential for snow before the system exits, according to 7NEWS meteorologist Josh Wurster.

During the afternoon hours on Saturday, higher elevations could see 3-6 inches of snow. Points closer to the coast will likely see a coating to an inch of snow.

Snowfall totals could fluctuate if the storm tracks closer to the coast.

About 1-2 inches of widespread rain is expected with localized totals near 3 inches.

A strong, cold wind is expected to linger throughout the day on Sunday.

For more information, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)