BOSTON (WHDH) - A system packing snow and rain will make its way into Massachusetts Wednesday. Some areas could see up to 10 inches of snow.

A winter storm watch has been issued for many areas with widespread snow that is expected to start around 11 a.m. and end by 11 p.m.

The watch is in effect for Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampshire, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Western Franklin, Western Hampshire, Central Middlesex County, Eastern Hampden, Southern Worcester, Western Essex, Western Hampden, Eastern Essex, Southeast Middlesex, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire counties.

The heaviest snow will fall from noon to 8 p.m.

North Central and Northwest Massachusetts could see six to 10 inches of snow, with the heaviest along and north of Route 2.

Four to six inches of snow is expected along Interstate 495. Two to four inches is projected along and north of the Massachusetts Turnpike to Route 128.

Southeastern Massachusetts will see a burst of snow that will turn into rain, resulting in no more than an inch of snow accumulated.

Damaging winds and coastal flooding are not a concern with the storm, but travel conditions will be messy.

The biggest travel disruptions will happen during the evening commute, while the morning commute should be clear.

