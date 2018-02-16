Winter storm watch issued; several inches of snow possible for some this weekend

(WHDH) — A winter storm watch has been issued in Massachusetts with up to five inches of snow possible for some this weekend.
Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner says snow could fall across the region overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. Plowable snow is likely to fall between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Wind and coastal flooding won’t be a concern.
The watch covers areas near and south of the Massachusetts turnpike but not including Cape Cod or the Islands. Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are possible at times. Road conditions are expected to be poor.
Boston, the South Shore, Southeastern Massachusetts, and parts of Cape Cod could see 3-5 inches of snow. All other areas will see about 1-3 inches of snow.
Conditions will rapidly improve Sunday morning as temperatures are expected quickly rise above freezing.
Snow amounts are still uncertain and will be dependent on track and if any rain mixes in near the south coast. For more, visit the 7Weather page.
