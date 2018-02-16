Winter storm watch issued; several inches of snow possible for some this weekend

(WHDH) — A winter storm watch has been issued in Massachusetts with up to five inches of snow possible for some this weekend.

Winter storm watch up for tomorrow night/early Sunday AM. Mainly along/south of the Pike. #7news pic.twitter.com/1zl0KZsj2e — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 16, 2018

Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner says snow could fall across the region overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. Plowable snow is likely to fall between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Wind and coastal flooding won’t be a concern.

Brunt of snow from 10pm Sat – 5am Sun. Tapers off west to east 5-7am. Sun's back out by 10am, 45 degrees by mid afternoon. #7news pic.twitter.com/2DlEDE187V — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 16, 2018

The watch covers areas near and south of the Massachusetts turnpike but not including Cape Cod or the Islands. Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are possible at times. Road conditions are expected to be poor.

Plowable snow is greatest impact with storm. Travel will be disrupted for those on the roads between Midnight-6am Sunday. #7news pic.twitter.com/AwJ66bmL6K — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) February 16, 2018

Boston, the South Shore, Southeastern Massachusetts, and parts of Cape Cod could see 3-5 inches of snow. All other areas will see about 1-3 inches of snow.

Snow tomorrow evening and through the overnight hours. Map shows amount of snow on ground by 7am Sunday. Around 3" in Boston and Worcester. #7news pic.twitter.com/jWjqK4eA3o — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) February 16, 2018

Conditions will rapidly improve Sunday morning as temperatures are expected quickly rise above freezing.

Snow amounts are still uncertain and will be dependent on track and if any rain mixes in near the south coast. For more, visit the 7Weather page.

