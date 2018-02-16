Winter storm watch issued; Several inches of snow possible this weekend

(WHDH) — A winter storm watch has been issued in Massachusetts with up to five inches of snow possible for some this weekend.

Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner says snow could blanket the region overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. Plowable snow is likely to fall between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Wind and coastal flooding won’t be a concern.

Mild tomorrow but snow likely late Saturday Night through the overnight hours early Sunday morning. Storm should be done by 7am Sunday. #7news pic.twitter.com/znn0j1qzoB — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) February 15, 2018

The watch covers areas near and south of the Massachusetts turnpike but not including Cape Cod or the Islands. Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are possible at times. Road conditions are expected to be poor.

Most of the state could see 2-5 inches of snow. Southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod and the Islands could see a coating to 2 inches of snow. Parts of western Massachusetts and New Hampshire will see 1-2 inches of snow.

Snowfall potential for overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. Subject to change. #7news pic.twitter.com/uIVI94ORQx — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) February 15, 2018

Conditions will rapidly improve Sunday morning as temperatures are expected quickly rise above freezing.

Snow amounts are still uncertain and will be dependent on track and if any rain mixes in near the south coast. For more, visit the 7Weather page.

