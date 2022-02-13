BOSTON (WHDH) - Despite Sunday’s snow, dozens took part in a fundraiser to fight homelessness in Boston.

The sixth annual Winter Walk runs for two miles and starts and ends at Copley Plaza. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu it was important to call attention to homeless struggles in the city.

“This city is one that continually tries to close gaps and end homelessness. A lot of that work is invisible most of the year, and a lot of the residents and the members of our community who are living out on our streets also are invisible for so much of the year, so it’s important to all come together and elevate these issues,” Wu said.

