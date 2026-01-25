WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester has been transformed into a winter wonderland as a light now is piling up.

As of 5 p.m., about 5 inches of snow had already fallen in the Central Mass. city, which is a frequent jackpot location for winter storms.

Roads and sidewalks were still blanketed Sunda evening as crews prepared to clear it away.

