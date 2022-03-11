BOSTON (WHDH) - Winter weather advisories have been posted for some parts of Massachusetts due to a storm that is expected to bring snow and rain to the region on Saturday.

“Some snow and some wind. Both will be noticeable but we’ve had worse of both,” 7Weather Meteorologist Josh Wurster said in a tweet.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Northern Berkshire County, where six to 12 inches of snow could fall.

Southern Berkshire, Western Franklin, Western Hampshire, and Western Hampden counties are under a winter weather advisory.

Anywhere from one to six inches of snow is possible in those areas.

Some snow and some wind. Both will be noticeable but we've had worse of both.



🌬️Gusts from the NW to 40 mph. A few gusts 45+.

❄️ Minor snow accumulations but it doesn't take a lot of snow to create slick roads pic.twitter.com/WEUkGCI7Xp — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) March 11, 2022

A coating to an inch of snow is likely for the rest of the state, with the exception of the South Shore, South Coast, Cape Cod, and the Islands.

Scattered morning rain showers will become heavy by late morning. The rain will transition to snow as the storm moves west to east during the afternoon.

Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible, with a few gusts topping 45 mph.

The system is expected to move out by the early evening.

SATURDAY STORM:

Scattered morning showers becoming heavy rain by late morning. Transitions to snow west to east Saturday afternoon and exits around dinner time. pic.twitter.com/pXiiXM4yut — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) March 11, 2022

For more information, click here to visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)