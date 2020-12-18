Winter weather advisory in effect across Southeastern Massachusetts

Southeastern Massachusetts is under a winter weather advisory just one day after a major storm dumped more than 12 inches of snow in some communities.

The advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. for Plymouth County, Cape Cod and the Islands, according to the National Weather Service.

The area is dealing with patchy, freezing drizzle and more snow.

Snow is expected to accumulate up to one inch with a light glaze of icing.

This could create slick driving conditions.

Winter weather advisory across Southeast Mass this morning until 10am thanks to some freezing drizzle/patchy snow. pic.twitter.com/sMiOJvCGdq — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 18, 2020

