(WHDH) — A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of Worcester County and Western Massachusetts ahead of a storm that is expected to bring accumulating snow to parts of the state.

The advisory is in effect for Sunday evening to Monday afternoon. A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Berkshires, southern New Hampshire and Vermont.

The storm is expected to begin around 8 p.m. Sunday and bring mainly rain to the Boston area.

