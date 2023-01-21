(WHDH) — A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of Worcester County and Western Massachusetts ahead of a storm that is expected to bring accumulating snow to parts of the state.

The advisory is in effect for Sunday evening to Monday afternoon. A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Berkshires, southern New Hampshire and Vermont.

The storm is expected to begin around 8 p.m. Sunday and bring mainly rain to the Boston area.

Stay with7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox