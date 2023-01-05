A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Massachusetts ahead of a storm system that is expected to bring a coating to an inch of snow to parts of the state on Friday.

The advisory is in effect through the day Friday. The storm is expected to start around 7 a.m. and bring a coating to an inch of snow to parts of central Mass. and just rain to areas east of Interstate 95.

It will be all over by about 7 p.m.

Sunshine is expected to make a return this weekend.

Rain & snow on the way fro Friday. Looks like a 12-hour storm from 7am to 7pm. Slick roads likely well inland midday Friday and Friday afternoon. Sunshine returns this weekend! #7news pic.twitter.com/Xuxw1mQKcL — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) January 6, 2023

