A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Massachusetts ahead of a storm system that is expected to bring a coating to an inch of snow to parts of the state on Friday.

The advisory is in effect through the day Friday. The storm is expected to start around 7 a.m. and bring a coating to an inch of snow to parts of central Mass. and just rain to areas east of Interstate 95.

It will be all over by about 7 p.m.

Sunshine is expected to make a return this weekend.

