BOSTON (WHDH) - Slick roads are causing problems for morning commuters throughout Massachusetts.

The North Shore, Central Massachusetts and parts of Western Massachusetts are under a winter weather advisory until 11 a.m. due to freezing rain.

It's icy with dangerous travel in many locations, especially NW of Boston. Winter Weather Advisory extended through 11AM. #7News pic.twitter.com/dE41EzncVA — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) January 23, 2018

A dense fog advisory is also in effect for the majority of Massachusetts until 11 a.m., with visibility being a quarter of a mile or less.

Dense Fog Advisory extended through 11AM, including metro Boston. #7News pic.twitter.com/1jeynF16e2 — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) January 23, 2018

The South Shore, along with the Cape and the Islands, have been issued a wind advisory from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., with gusts reaching up to 50 mph.

We're dealing with a period of freezing rain that will bring deteriorating road conditions this mid-morning (mainly NW I-128), before transitioning over to late morning rain. #7News pic.twitter.com/tAVDBfjCFY — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) January 23, 2018

These three conditions are leading to accidents in parts of the Bay State.

A two-car crash in Billerica overnight had shut down streets. Officials said the people involved suffered minor injuries.

In Lawrence, a tractor-trailer jack knifed into a car and a tree. The back of the car was crushed following the crash.

Commuter Rail stations are also dealing with icy conditions.

The MBTA is warning all riders to use extra caution while getting onto and off the trains this morning.

