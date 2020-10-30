Winter weather advisory in effect as parts of Mass. brace for up to 4 inches of snow

BOSTON (WHDH) - Rain transitioned to snow for parts of Massachusetts on Friday morning, prompting a winter weather advisory as some residents brace for up to 4 inches of snow.

The advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m. for parts of Middlesex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester, and Norfolk counties.

Berkshire County is under the advisory until noon.

Wet snow began falling in Northern Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire during the early morning hours before making its way to the Boston area.

Areas of Berkshire and Worcester counties are expected to get 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Other inland communities are projected to get 1 to 2 inches of snow, while parts of North Shore and Boston may see a coating to an inch.

No accumulation is forecasted for South Shore, Cape Cod, and the Islands.

Motorists are being urged to use caution and plan on slippery road conditions throughout the morning.

The snow will taper off this afternoon.

Halloween on Saturday is looking to be chilly with high temperatures in the mid-40s.

