Winter weather advisory in effect as wintry mix causes slick driving conditions in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory is in effect for the majority of Massachusetts as a wintry mix creates slick driving conditions during the Thursday morning commute.

Snow and sleet began falling during the early morning hours and is expected to leave behind an accumulation of one inch or less throughout most of the Bay State.

Northern Massachusetts could receive one to three inches of snow.

The storm is expected to transition to rain around 9 a.m., with freezing rain still possible in Western Massachusetts.

A second wave of low pressure is then projected to move into the region, delivering heavier rain Thursday night into Friday morning.

Saturday is expected to be seasonable and dry but Sunday will bring another chance for snow.

