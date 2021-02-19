Winter weather advisory in effect for all of Mass. as snow continues to fall

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for all of Massachusetts as another round of snow falls in New England.

Light snow started falling Thursday afternoon and it will continue to fall into Friday evening before completely clearing up by Saturday morning.

Three to six inches of snow is expected to accumulate across most of the Bay State, while communities in Northern Mass. and Outer Cape Cod could see one to three inches.

A winter weather advisory went into effect at noon Thursday and is slated to last through 7 p.m. Friday for parts of Middlesex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Bristol, Worcester, Norfolk and Berkshire counties; and through midnight for parts of Barnstable, Dukes, Essex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Nantucket, Middlesex, and Suffolk counties.

Secondary roads may be slick during the morning commute with main roads likely staying wet.

Lingering snow showers into the predawn hours tomorrow near the coast. Most towns fall within the 3-5" range when all said and done. Few isolated 6" pic.twitter.com/kHcgdcsarG — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 19, 2021

Secondary roads will be slick at times this morning… main roads likely wet during the day as the snow is light and road crews keep them well treated. pic.twitter.com/wRcP9apXpv — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 19, 2021

Winter weather advisory through Midnight. pic.twitter.com/ILJmIexpel — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 19, 2021

