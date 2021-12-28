(WHDH) — A winter weather advisory is in effect for the majority of Massachusetts as commuters deal with the possibility of slick travel conditions Tuesday morning.

A wintry mix moved through the region overnight with patchy drizzle and temperatures near freezing lingering in some communities during the early morning hours.

Parts of Middlesex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester counties are under a winter weather advisory until 9 a.m., while Berkshire County is under the same advisory until 7 a.m.

Commuters are urged to driver with caution as there may be slick spots on the roadways.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the mid-40s by the afternoon with sunshine in the forecast.

Patchy, light snow is slated to fall from around 9 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday; however, temperatures will initially be above freezing so it will have a hard time sticking to surfaces.

