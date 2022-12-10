(WHDH) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of Massachusetts as communities prepare for a system that is expected to bring snow to the area on Sunday night.

The western half of the state is expected to get 1 to 3 inches of snow. Communities in central Mass. and toward I-495 can expect a coating to an inch.

