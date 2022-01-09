BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Massachusetts as freezing rain moves into the region on Sunday.

The advisory is in effect for central Middlesex and western Essex Counties until 10 a.m., southern New Hampshire until 3 p.m., and until 7 p.m. for central Massachusetts.

Light precipitation is moving in as temperatures are below freezing and motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution as untreated roads could become iced over.

The speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike from the New York Line to has been reduced to 40 mph due to the slippery conditions, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for central Middlesex and western Essex Counties until 10 AM, southern NH until 3PM, and until 7PM for central Mass.



Light precipitation is moving as temps are below freezing. Untreated roads will be slick. @7News pic.twitter.com/Xi6PUN4i2Y — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) January 9, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)