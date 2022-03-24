(WHDH) — A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of Massachusetts as rain showers move through the state Thursday.

Many residents woke up to temperatures in the 30s with cold rain falling.

Places with elevations above 1,000 feet have the biggest risk of seeing slick spots, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

A winter weather advisory has been issued until noon for Berkshire, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, and Western Hampshire counties.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the 40s with rain showers and drizzle continuing through the afternoon.

The wet weather will dry out early Friday morning with temperatures pushing near 60 degrees.

Winter weather advisory across higher terrain in the interior. Had some sleet/freezing rain there overnight. Highest risk of slick spots is above 1000'. pic.twitter.com/NT2d2flVyP — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 24, 2022

