BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Massachusetts as snow moves into the region on Sunday.

The advisory is in effect across southeastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and Islands, southern Worcester County, and Suffolk County until 6 a.m. Monday.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are possible in these areas, with the heaviest snowfall expected from eastern Plymouth County to Cape Cod.

Motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution as snow-covered roads could cause slippery travel conditions.

Boston now included in the Winter Weather Advisory. The advisory has been expanded to include southern Worcester County and Suffolk County. #7news pic.twitter.com/1qk6FsqbTn — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) February 13, 2022

Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6am tomorrow morning for areas south of Boston. Plan on slick travel and snow-covered roads. #7news pic.twitter.com/9iZo8rJzjg — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) February 13, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)