Winter weather advisory in effect for parts of Mass. with up to 4 inches of snow expected

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents buried by snow during the last two storms can expect up to 4 more inches of fresh powder Tuesday.

A winter storm warning was downgraded to an advisory and remains in effect for Essex, Plymouth Bristol, Suffolk Norfolk, Middlesex, Worcester, Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden counties until 10 p.m.

Flurries broke out early Tuesday morning, with light snow moving in around 9 to 11 a.m., according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

This will transition to steadier snow midday before tapering off around 7 and 8 p.m.

Light snow starts 9-11am. Steadiest snow Noon-7pm. pic.twitter.com/cB04yhUtGl — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 9, 2021

South of Route 44 can expect snow to mix with rain.

Mixing with some rain near/south of Route 44 this afternoon. Near and north of the Pike, a bit of fluff factor to the snow with temps in the 20s to near 30. pic.twitter.com/U32IbPcbMD — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 9, 2021

Areas north and west of Boston are projected to get 4 to 6 inches of snow, with communities south of Boston seeing a coating to 4 inches.

Commuters can expect slick travel conditions midday through the evening commute.

Travel looks fine this morning. Slick travel with snow covered roads this afternoon/pm commute. pic.twitter.com/wP6UN6ZDF0 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 9, 2021

Click here for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)