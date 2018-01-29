BOSTON (WHDH) - An overnight storm will bring snow to parts of Massachusetts Monday night into Tuesday morning.
RELATED: Track the storm on interactive radar
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, Plymouth and Southern Bristol from 4 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Snow could start falling as early as the Monday evening commute and last into the Tuesday morning commute.
Slick travel is possible, especially for Southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod and the Islands, where two to four inches of snow is likely. The South Shore could see two inches of snow.
Metro Boston may get a coating to two inches of snow. Worcester, the Merrimack Valley and points along the North Shore are expected to see about an inch of snow.
Strong gusts of wind are expected, potentially reaching up to 50 mph.
A wind advisory is in effect for Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket and Plymouth from 10 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Coastal flooding is also a concern, with an advisory issued for Barnstable, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket, Southeast Middlesex and Suffolk from 8 a.m. until noon Tuesday.
Get the latest weather updates.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)