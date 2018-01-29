BOSTON (WHDH) - An overnight storm will bring snow to parts of Massachusetts Monday night into Tuesday morning.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, Plymouth and Southern Bristol from 4 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Snow moves in this evening, becoming steadier late tonight, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for much of SE Mass. into Tues. AM. #7News pic.twitter.com/NelGaW39p1 — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) January 29, 2018

Snow could start falling as early as the Monday evening commute and last into the Tuesday morning commute.

Slick travel is possible, especially for Southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod and the Islands, where two to four inches of snow is likely. The South Shore could see two inches of snow.

Metro Boston may get a coating to two inches of snow. Worcester, the Merrimack Valley and points along the North Shore are expected to see about an inch of snow.

Snow tonight through tomorrow morning. Same thinking as I had this weekend, just getting a little more specific with coverage. This is mostly a SE Mass special: pic.twitter.com/n7VLCjzcVE — Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) January 29, 2018

Strong gusts of wind are expected, potentially reaching up to 50 mph.

A wind advisory is in effect for Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket and Plymouth from 10 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

N/NE winds become strong this evening, especially across SE Mass. coastline. Isolated power outages possible. #7News pic.twitter.com/c7IsE4rPny — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) January 29, 2018

Coastal flooding is also a concern, with an advisory issued for Barnstable, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket, Southeast Middlesex and Suffolk from 8 a.m. until noon Tuesday.

With high tide 9-10AM , we've got the risk for minor coastal flooding from 8AM to Noon, and tidal departure of 1.0-1.5 feet. #7News pic.twitter.com/Z04hr4R90p — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) January 29, 2018

