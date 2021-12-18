BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Massachusetts as a storm packing snow and rain approaches the region.

The advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. on Saturday until 7 a.m. on Sunday for parts of Middlesex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester, Essex, and Franklin counties.

The Metrowest, southern Worcester County, and communities outside of Boston along the Interstate 95 corridor will likely see a coating to 2 inches of snow.

Areas north of Route 2 up to the New Hampshire line could get 2 to 4 inches of snow.

A messy mix of snow, ice, and rain is on tap for most of the Bay State. Boston, the South Shore, the South Coast, and Cape Cod and the Islands will see mainly rain.

Up to 6 inches of snow could fall in southern New Hampshire, where a winter storm warning has been issued.

Motorists are being urged to plan on slippery road conditions, particularly Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening.

For more on the forecast, click here to visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)