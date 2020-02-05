Winter weather advisory issued ahead of storm packing snow, sleet in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for the majority of Massachusetts as residents brace for snow and sleet that could impact the Thursday morning commute.

The advisory issued by the National Weather Service is slated to take place between 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday throughout the Bay State, excluding the southern coastline and the Cape and the Islands.

Winter weather advisory posted for tomorrow morning as snow, ice and rain move in. pic.twitter.com/JvAJDF3ggz — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 5, 2020

Snow and sleet is expected to begin falling between 2 and 4 a.m., leaving behind an accumulation of one inch or less throughout the majority of state.

Northern Massachusetts could receive one to three inches of snow.

Snow and sleet breaks out 2-4am Thursday. pic.twitter.com/nrh8rWwVaf — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 5, 2020

The storm transitions to rain around noon, with freezing rain still possible in Western Massachusetts.

A second wave of low pressure is then projected to move into the region, delivering heavier rain Thursday night into Friday morning.

Second way of low pressure delivers heavier rain tomorrow night, into Friday morning. Heaviest likely near the south coast. pic.twitter.com/0M4q8NArV7 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 5, 2020

Saturday is expected to be seasonable and dry but Sunday will bring another chance for snow.

