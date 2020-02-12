Winter weather advisory issued as more snow, ice, rain move into Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for the majority of the Bay State as residents brace for more snow, ice, and rain that may create slick conditions during the Thursday morning commute.

Wednesday features clear skies into the afternoon before clouds begin to thicken in the evening.

A storm producing snow and sleet is projected to move into Massachusetts after midnight before transitioning to rain between 4 and 6 a.m. Thursday.

The rain showers are expected to taper off in the afternoon.

Northern Massachusetts could get 2 to 4 inches of snow, while north of the Mass. Pike may receive 1 to 2 inches. An inch or less could accumulate in the rest of the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory between about 11 p.m. Wednesday and noon Thursday for Western and Central Massachusetts, as well as the North Shore.

Friday will be mostly sunny but a bitter blast of air will come in during the night and into Saturday morning. This is projected to be a short stint of cold air.

Get the latest weather updates here.

Quick shot of Arctic air Friday afternoon – Saturday AM. pic.twitter.com/y3GSjUrrMA — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 12, 2020

Not a big storm, but enough to create some slick travel early tomorrow morning. Best chance for a couple inches of snow/sleet is northwest of Boston. pic.twitter.com/nlgjUeIfj1 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 12, 2020

Slickest travel tomorrow is inland. pic.twitter.com/fISOMKSL24 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 12, 2020

Change to sleet/freezing/rain from south to north early tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/GFDaOrZjOz — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 12, 2020

Snow/mix breaks out after midnight tonight. pic.twitter.com/Y4BmTsErPG — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 12, 2020

Winter weather advisory for overnight/tomorrow morning. Some snow and ice on the way! pic.twitter.com/CwPns7ZXXk — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 12, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)