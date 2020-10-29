BOSTON (WHDH) - People in parts of Massachusetts will have to switch from umbrellas to shovels on Friday as the rain transitions to snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of central, eastern, and western Massachusetts through 12 p.m. on Friday.

Winter Weather Advisory until noon Friday for central MA, Middlesex Co., and southern NH. #7news pic.twitter.com/WfcdECH5jN — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) October 29, 2020

Remnants of Hurricane Zeta moved south of New England on Thursday, drawing in tropical moisture to the region that will continue to produce locally heavy rain.

The rain will transition over to snow around 5 a.m. Friday in Northern Worcester County and Southwestern New Hampshire before making its way to the Boston area around 9 a.m.

Snow is expected to move out in the afternoon.

Quite the chill tomorrow. Midday temps low to mid 30s. Mid morning to midday snow will drop a coating to a couple inches as flakes fly for the first time for many of us from Boston to Providence, points north and west. pic.twitter.com/KRzXx3rFrZ — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 29, 2020

Parts of Western Massachusetts and Worcester County are expected to get between 2 and 4 inches of snow.

Most of North Shore, Metro Boston, and the Springfield-area are projected to get a coating to 2 inches with no accumulation in the majority of South Shore, Cape Cod, and the Islands.

Noon Snow Update:

Rain has arrived and will be with us the next 24 hours. Overnight some will change to snow. Latest forecast by Friday morning: pic.twitter.com/3ca5FMyK9p — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) October 29, 2020

Motorists are being urged to use caution and plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Halloween on Saturday is looking to be chilly but dry with high temperatures in the mid-40s.

