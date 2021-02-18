Winter weather advisory issued for all of Mass. as more snow approaches

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for all of Massachusetts as another round of snow makes its way toward New England.

Light snow is projected to break out Thursday afternoon and will continue to fall into Friday evening, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

Three to six inches of snow is expected to accumulate across most of the Bay State over about 30 hours.

A winter weather advisory goes into effect at noon Thursday and is slated to last through 7 p.m. Friday.

Drivers are urged to watch out for slick spots on the roadways, especially on secondary streets.

Slick travel at times tonight-tomorrow, especially secondary/less treated roads, but a manageable storm overall for road crews to keep up with. pic.twitter.com/zGOmK8utmT — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 18, 2021

Widespread 3-6" of snow late today, ending Friday evening. pic.twitter.com/rBV9ieFYPG — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 18, 2021

Winter weather advisory in place today – tomorrow evening. pic.twitter.com/2oDfHgTH0r — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 18, 2021

