Winter weather advisory issued for all of Mass. as more snow approaches

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for all of Massachusetts as another round of snow makes its way toward southern New England.

The advisory will be in effect across the state from 12 p.m. Thursday until 7 p.m. on Friday.

The snow will not be overwhelming but it fall over the course of several hours, according to 7Weather Meteorologist Josh Wurster.

— Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) February 17, 2021

Boston, Worcester, some areas on the North Shore and South Shore, the South Coast, and parts of Western Massachusetts and Cape Cod will likely see 3 to 6 inches of snow.

Communities north of Route 2, as well as the outer Cape and the Islands, could see 1 to 3 inches of snow.

The storm could create slick travel conditions but there is no concern for wind damage, coastal flooding, or widespread power outages.

