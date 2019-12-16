Winter weather advisory issued for majority of Bay State as more snow approaches

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for the majority of the Bay State as fresh flakes are expected to fall throughout the region on Tuesday.

Snow showers will breakout around midnight along the immediate South Coast before reaching the Massachusetts Turnpike around 4 a.m., according to 7NEWS meteorologist Chris Lambert. It will continue to lift north, creating slippery conditions for the morning commute.

Boston and areas along and south of the Mass. Pike will see a transition to a wintry mix around lunchtime.

Most of Massachusetts can expect about two to four inches of snow, while the South Shore will get one to two inches. The Cape and the Islands will see only a coating to one inch.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Massachusetts, excluding the Cape and the Islands, beginning at 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Snow map zoom in for Tuesday… pic.twitter.com/PnCFJAh0M9 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 16, 2019

Another winter mess on the way. Winter weather advisory for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/XR1x9ZS2aw — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 16, 2019

