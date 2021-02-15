Winter weather advisory issued for most of Mass. ahead of messy mix

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for the majority of Massachusetts as residents brace for freezing rain.

Freezing rain moves in Monday evening before switching over to rain Tuesday morning.

Most of the Bay State is expected to see a messy mix, while the coastline and Southeastern Mass. are projected to get mainly rain, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

Northern Mass. and Southern New Hampshire could also see a coating to one inch of snow.

The winter weather advisory goes into effect at 7 p.m. for all of Mass., excluding the South Coast, South Shore, Cape Cod and the Islands.

It is slated to remain in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday for parts of Middlesex, Essex, Norfolk, Bristol, Suffolk and Plymouth counties; until 10 a.m. Tuesday for parts of Hampden and Hampshire counties; until 1 p.m. for Berkshire County; and until 6 p.m. for parts of Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Hampden and Hampshire counties.

The freezing rain will create slick spots on the roadways.

Central and Western Mass. are at the highest risk for scattered tree damage and isolated power outages with .25 to .5 inches of ice projected to accumulate.

