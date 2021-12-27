(WHDH) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for the majority of the Bay State as a wintry mix approaches.

Cloud cover is expected to increase throughout Monday before snow showers move through some communities starting after 8 p.m.

That will change over to isolated freezing rain overnight and eventually ending as rain Tuesday morning.

A winter weather advisory will go in effect from 7 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday for parts of Middlesex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester counties.

Berkshire County will also be under the same advisory from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Services is advising drivers to be aware of slippery road conditions that could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

