BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for the majority of Massachusetts as some communities brace for up to five inches of snow.

Friday starts out sunny with cloud cover increasing in the evening.

Light rain is projected to break out around midnight with a burst of heavier precipitation Saturday from 2 to 5 a.m., switching from light rain to heavy snow for most of the Bay State, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

Rain and snow showers are expected to continue throughout the morning but most accumulation will be done by 8 a.m.

Higher elevations in Worcester County and Western Mass. could receive two to five inches of snow. The coastline could get a slushy coating to an inch, while areas just away from the coastline could see one to two inches.

A winter weather advisory is slated for 11 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday for the entire state, excluding southeastern Mass.

