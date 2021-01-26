Winter weather advisory issued for most of Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for most of Massachusetts as some residents out west brace for up to 6 inches of snow.

Flakes are expected to begin falling between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, with scattered snow showers continuing into Wednesday, according to the 7NEWS weather team.

This could create slick driving conditions during the evening and overnight hours.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester, Middlesex, Berkshire, Bristol, and Norfolk counties from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service announced.

Winter Weather Advisory pushed east to 128. Areas shaded in purple have a period of a few hours this evening where travel could be slick and roads snow covered. We'll see improvement by Wednesday morning commute. pic.twitter.com/Lxhj6yv8cg — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) January 26, 2021

Communities in Western Massachusetts could get 3 to 6 inches of snow, while northern and western Worcester County could see 3 to 4 inches.

The majority of the Bay State is expected to get 2 to 4 inches, with the eastern coast, Cape Cod, and the Islands receiving a coating to an inch.

Snow overnight, temps near 32 at the coast, mid 20s in the Worcester Hills. pic.twitter.com/PG3W5JruKN — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 26, 2021

Snow start time 4-7pm later today. pic.twitter.com/nlwtiOWGFv — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 26, 2021

