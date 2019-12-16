Winter weather advisory issued for most of Massachusetts as more snow approaches

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for nearly all of Massachusetts as fresh flakes are expected to fall throughout the region on starting early Tuesday morning.
RELATED: Storm closings and delays
Snow showers will break out around midnight along the immediate South Coast before reaching the Massachusetts Turnpike around 4 a.m., according to the 7Weather team. It will continue to push north, creating slippery conditions for the morning commute.
Boston and areas along and south of the Mass. Pike will see a transition to a wintry mix around lunchtime, creating icy road conditions.
Most of Massachusetts can expect about 2 to 4 inches of snow, while parts of the South Coast will get 1 to 2 inches. The Cape and the Islands will see only a coating to one inch.
RELATED: Track the storm on interactive radar
Northern Worcester County, points across western Massachusetts, and southern New Hampshire could see 4 to 6 inches of snow.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all of Massachusetts, excluding the Cape and the Islands, beginning at 1 a.m. Tuesday.
The storm is expected to linger and persist into the evening commute.
Click here for the latest weather updates.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)