BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Massachusetts as residents brace for slick driving conditions caused by an overnight messy mix.

The advisory is slated to go into effect from 7 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday for parts of Essex, Middlesex, Worcester, Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden and Berkshire counties.

Clouds will move in throughout the day before snowfall breaks out in Western and Central Mass. around 9 p.m. Friday, according to Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

The snow will transition to sleet and freezing rain into Saturday morning.

Communities affected by the winter weather advisory could see between a coating to an inch of snow, with parts of Western and Northern Mass. getting up to two inches.

The mix could create hazardous driving conditions.

Winter weather advisory in place for tonight. Slick travel likely with a period of snow/sleet and freezing rain inland. pic.twitter.com/7cw3WREcti — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 1, 2021

Not a lot of snow tonight, but throw in some sleet and a glaze of freezing rain inland, and it'll be slick on untreated surfaces for several hours overnight. pic.twitter.com/ocD1ItlzX8 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 1, 2021

