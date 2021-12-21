BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Massachusetts due to freezing rain that could create slick travel conditions on Wednesday morning.

The advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. through 12 p.m. on Wednesday for parts of Middlesex, Worcester, and Essex counties.

Winter weather advisory in effect tomorrow morning – noon for slick spots from freezing rain. pic.twitter.com/rslfBzyvm3 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 21, 2021

Freezing rain is expected during that time period and total ice accumulations of less than one tenth of an inch is possible.

Slippery travel conditions are expected. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Patchy freezing rain breaks out inland tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/hthFGJXd2I — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 21, 2021

The cold rain will linger through the early afternoon before conditions turn dry in time for the evening commute.

Cold rain through noon tomorrow. Rain tapers off quickly after lunch from west to east. Dry for the evening commute. pic.twitter.com/ftPxLgyLJC — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 21, 2021

Christmas Eve could bring snow flurries, while snow showers are possible on Christmas.

Rain/snow showers Christmas Day. Best chance for some minor accumulations will be across northern Mass points north. pic.twitter.com/8O2Xm4MvGx — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 21, 2021

