Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory will be in effect for the entirety of the Wednesday morning commute in parts of Massachusetts.

The advisory impacts Middlesex, Essex, Worcester, Barnstable, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, Dukes, and Bristol counties through 12 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

RELATED: Storm closings and delays

Up to 4 inches of snow is expected to fall in Boston, Worcester County, along the North Shore, South Shore, and points to the southeast, while western parts of the state and southern New Hampshire will see 2 inches or less.

The snow will result in hazardous travel for the morning commute. Motorists should expect untreated roads to become snow-covered and slippery and allow extra time to reach their destination.

State police are enforcing a 40 mph speed restriction on Interstate 90 between interchange three and interchange eight, according to MassDOT.

More than 100 schools have announced delayed openings and cancellations.

RELATED: Track the storm on interactive radar

Temperatures are expected to hover around or below freezing for most of the morning.

Rain will change to snow from the northwest to southeast through daybreak.

Timing is everything…. steady snow just before and during the morning commute means a slow go this morning with many snow covered roads. pic.twitter.com/MEDBuk6Dq1 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 11, 2019

Mass Pike advisory.@MassDOT says per @MassStatePolice – speed restriction on I-90 of 40 mph between interchange 3 and interchange 8. pic.twitter.com/B4FjNE2NU3 — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) December 11, 2019

Temps dropping this morning. Down to freezing or colder northwest of Boston. pic.twitter.com/VBKk4BSJvb — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 11, 2019

Winter weather advisory until Noon pic.twitter.com/zo6fHfFo0Q — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 11, 2019

For more information, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)