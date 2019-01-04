Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Massachusetts ahead of Saturday storm

(WHDH) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Massachusetts due to a storm that is expected to bring freezing rain, wind, and ice early Saturday morning.

RELATED: Track the storm on interactive radar

The advisory impacts parts of Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester, Middlesex, and Berkshire counties, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s in effect from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Periods of freezing rain are expected to create an icy glaze on roads and sidewalks. Motorists are urged to slow down and use caution while driving.

Dry but cold conditions are expected on Sunday and Monday before a system packing snow and rain arrives from the Midwest early Tuesday.

Points north of Route 2 and across southern New Hampshire will see some snow accumulation before freezing rain moves in for the morning commute. Skies are expected to clear by Tuesday afternoon.

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)