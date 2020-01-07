Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Massachusetts as snow approaches

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Massachusetts with snow expected to start falling late Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, Bristol, and Plymouth counties from 10 p.m. through 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Light snow is expected to start falling between 10 p.m. and midnight. The system should clear out by 6 a.m.

Southeastern Massachusetts will likely see 1 to 3 inches of snow, according to the 7Weather team. Boston, parts of the South Shore, North Shore, and Worcester County will see a coating to 1 inch of snow.

Light snow moves in tonight between 10 PM – Midnight, and moves out 4-6 AM tomorrow morning. 1-3" possible for parts of SE Mass, a coating around Boston. @7News pic.twitter.com/Qe9PIKzsPH — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) January 7, 2020

There is still some uncertainty about the storm track, the National Weather Service said. Rain could mix in with snow on the Outer Cape and

Nantucket, especially during precipitation onset but should change over to snow.

Snow rates could exceed one inch per hour with reduced visibility for a brief time overnight.

Drivers are being urged to travel slowly and use caution.

