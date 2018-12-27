Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of Massachusetts beginning Friday morning

(WHDH) — The morning commute on Friday will be slick across southern New England, with light snow, sleet and freezing rain in the forecast.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas outside of Interstate 95, including parts of Berkshire, Middlesex, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester, Essex, and Franklin counties.

The advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the morning commute for areas outside of 95. Snow accumulations will be minimal, but the potential for sleet and freezing rain. Breaking down the storm starting at 4pm and all night on @7news. pic.twitter.com/bIdfb7VEtk — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) December 27, 2018

Snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch is expected, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts could reach 35 mph.

Motorists are urged to use caution while driving and prepare for slippery roads and limited visibility.

Boston and points to the south will only see rain during the commute.

Light-to-moderate rain will continue to fall across Massachusetts through the afternoon. Showers will linger before clearing out around 7 p.m.

Sunny skies will return for the weekend. Temperatures could crack 50 degrees on Saturday before colder air crashes back in on Sunday.

